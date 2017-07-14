WBTV
Local

July 14, 2017 6:01 AM

Hottest day of the year expected Friday, chance of thunderstorms Saturday

By Al Conklin

WBTV Meteorologist

Scorching heat. Tropical humidity. Strong storms Saturday.

As our blistering heat and humidity rolls along, the buildup over the past two weeks has continued to make our afternoons unstable and ripe for thunderstorm development.

The hottest day so far this summer comes Friday, with temperatures in the 95-96 degree range and a heat index at or slightly above 100 degrees for a few hours this afternoon.

On Saturday we will add to the mix a weak frontal boundary that will arrive during the afternoon hours. This will likely serve as an additional trigger for thunderstorms and create an elevated chance of severe thunderstorms. With the above in mind, we’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Saturday, providing you a “heads up” about the severe weather risk and how it might disrupt your outdoor plans.

Remember, the definition of a severe thunderstorm is a storm producing wind gusts in excess of 59 mph or quarter-size hail. Either one of those two byproducts can produce property damage. Lightning and/or torrential rain are not by definition severe weather but they can certainly pose more danger and cause additional problems.

