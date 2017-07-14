Repairs continue on north Charlotte water main, sink hole

Crews worked to widen a sink hole and continue repairs to a water main in north Charlotte Friday morning.
The water main break occurred on David Cox Road between Old Sugar Creek Road and the West Sugar Creek Road intersection. When the pipe burst, crews said it created a sinkhole.
The road is expected to remain closed until Saturday.
The 12” water main break caused the eastbound lane of David Cox Road to collapse, Charlotte Water said. A spokesperson with Charlotte Water said no customers were affected.
Charlotte Water says it is difficult to pinpoint the cause of water main breaks. They occur underground and usually only become a known problem when water leaks to the surface. However, they say extreme heat can be a reason a break happens.
The past several days have been warmer than usual.
There was a water main break Thursday afternoon that closed part of Independence Boulevard near Margaret Wallace Place. There was a third break that occurred on Wilkinson Blvd. Wednesday night.
