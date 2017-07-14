It’s Gaston County man’s third DUI arrest, but this time he wasn’t in a car

A Gaston County man got his third driving while impaired arrest this week, while operating a moped.
Matthew Tyler Pitts, 24, of Dallas, was in the Gaston County Jail Friday charged with driving under the influence and vehicle registration violations, according to jail records. His bond was set at $20,000.
Pitts was booked into the jail at 1 a.m. Thursday. Police say they spotted Pitts driving erratically on a moped Wednesday, on High Shoals Highway, reported Gaston Gazette. Officers detected an odor of alcohol odor and Pitts submitted to a breath alcohol test, blowing a 0.18, reported the Gazette.
Court records show Pitts was found guilty of DUI twice in 2014, with arrests in January and March of that year.
