Yet another famous boy band singer pops up in odd NC spot – a bowling alley

Just days after New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip at a Charlotte Waffle House comes news that *NSYNC’s Lance Bass showed up at a Boone bowling alley.
10 High Country Lanes posted a photo of Bass with a staff member on its Facebook page July 6.
“What a night!” said a post with the photo. “Lance from *NSYNC joined us at 10 High Country Lanes!...We hated to say (good)bye bye bye!”
Bass, a Mississippi native, said on Facebook that he was in the Boone area for an art show by his husband, Michael Turchin, which opened July 7 at Appalachian State. However, a series of other Facebook posts suggested Bass and Turchin did a lot of vacationing in western North Carolina, including trips to Biltmore in Asheville and Grandfather Mountain.
The Mountain Times reported the bowling alley photo started a frenzy among fans, who took to social media looking for Bass sightings in the area. Some even posted dinner invitations on his Facebook page, with one woman asking him to come eat at her BBQ restaurant.
Bass posted a video interview with Turchin on Facebook, talking about the exhibit.
“Can you tell my Southern accident has really come back here,” Bass said during the interview. “We’ve been in North Carolina a week and my accent is back, full fledged.”
He added: “This town is amazing. Boone is awesome.”
The art show will be up through September, Bass says.
#HouseHunting @ Biltmore Estate Ashville NC https://t.co/7FyD5QXFIu— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) July 9, 2017
