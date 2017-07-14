No charges to be filed in Matthews wreck that killed 7-year-old girl

No charges will be filed in a June 30 single-car wreck that killed a 7-year-old girl and hurt three others, Matthews Police said Friday.
Police, however, said a request was made to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles to reexamine the 54-year-old driver’s privileges. And the N.C. Department of Transportation will determine in coming months whether a guardrail should be added to the area of the crash on Sam Newell Road, police said.
Police said the decision to file no charges followed an extensive investigation and consultation with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.
Police said the car crashed into a tree shortly before 11 p.m. that night. The four occupants, including an infant, were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. The driver and the baby were released the next day. Another 7-year-old girl, who was critically injured, remains hospitalized, police said.
