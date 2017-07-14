No charges will be filed in a June 30 single-car wreck that killed a 7-year-old girl and hurt three others, Matthews Police said Friday.
No charges will be filed in a June 30 single-car wreck that killed a 7-year-old girl and hurt three others, Matthews Police said Friday. Devin Futrelle WBTV
No charges will be filed in a June 30 single-car wreck that killed a 7-year-old girl and hurt three others, Matthews Police said Friday. Devin Futrelle WBTV

Local

July 14, 2017 4:55 PM

No charges to be filed in Matthews wreck that killed 7-year-old girl

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

No charges will be filed in a June 30 single-car wreck that killed a 7-year-old girl and hurt three others, Matthews Police said Friday.

Police, however, said a request was made to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles to reexamine the 54-year-old driver’s privileges. And the N.C. Department of Transportation will determine in coming months whether a guardrail should be added to the area of the crash on Sam Newell Road, police said.

Police said the decision to file no charges followed an extensive investigation and consultation with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the car crashed into a tree shortly before 11 p.m. that night. The four occupants, including an infant, were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. The driver and the baby were released the next day. Another 7-year-old girl, who was critically injured, remains hospitalized, police said.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte 1:18

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte
Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect 2:13

Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video