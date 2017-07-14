Pastors to race 10-ton school buses at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Calling all Matthews, Marks, Lukes and Johns.
Charlotte Motor Speedway is letting you in for free, with proper identification, to the annual Faster Pastor school bus race at the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout on Tuesday.
Anyone named Judas or Lucifer? You pay $30 to get in. “And yes, I’m serious – hand on the Bible,” speedway spokesman Scott Cooper said.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing beginning about 7 p.m. Children under 14 are already admitted free. Regular adult admission is $8.
Area clergy will race 10-ton school buses at Tuesday’s Summer Shootout.
Defending Faster Pastor champion Samuel Donahue of Hope City Church in Harrisburg had the option of sending his own message to his competitors, but in a true preacher’s fashion let the good book do the pre-race talking.
“I guess I would say, ‘For the Lord your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory,’ ” Donahue told speedway officials in quoting Deuteronomy 20:4.
Other competing pastors include Jeff Bates of Elevation Church, David Henderson of Venture Church, Donnie Icenhour of Rocky River Church and Kris Mares of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, wife of JR Motorsports mechanic Bill Mares.
Future motorsports stars compete in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout through Aug. 1. Alumni include NASCAR stars Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace.
Tickets are available at http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/ and by calling 800-455-3267.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
