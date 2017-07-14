The Rev. Buddy Compton, founder of Sons of Thunder Ministry of Mooresville, gets ready to race a school bus in the 2012 Faster Pastor school bus race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Rev. Buddy Compton, founder of Sons of Thunder Ministry of Mooresville, gets ready to race a school bus in the 2012 Faster Pastor school bus race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlotte Observer file photo Charlotte Observer file photo
The Rev. Buddy Compton, founder of Sons of Thunder Ministry of Mooresville, gets ready to race a school bus in the 2012 Faster Pastor school bus race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Charlotte Observer file photo Charlotte Observer file photo

Local

July 14, 2017 7:48 PM

Pastors to race 10-ton school buses at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Joe Marusak

jmarusak@charlotteobserver.com

Calling all Matthews, Marks, Lukes and Johns.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is letting you in for free, with proper identification, to the annual Faster Pastor school bus race at the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout on Tuesday.

Anyone named Judas or Lucifer? You pay $30 to get in. “And yes, I’m serious – hand on the Bible,” speedway spokesman Scott Cooper said.

Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing beginning about 7 p.m. Children under 14 are already admitted free. Regular adult admission is $8.

Area clergy will race 10-ton school buses at Tuesday’s Summer Shootout.

Defending Faster Pastor champion Samuel Donahue of Hope City Church in Harrisburg had the option of sending his own message to his competitors, but in a true preacher’s fashion let the good book do the pre-race talking.

“I guess I would say, ‘For the Lord your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory,’ ” Donahue told speedway officials in quoting Deuteronomy 20:4.

Other competing pastors include Jeff Bates of Elevation Church, David Henderson of Venture Church, Donnie Icenhour of Rocky River Church and Kris Mares of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, wife of JR Motorsports mechanic Bill Mares.

Future motorsports stars compete in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout through Aug. 1. Alumni include NASCAR stars Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace.

Tickets are available at http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/ and by calling 800-455-3267.

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

4

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte 1:18

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte
Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect 2:13

Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video