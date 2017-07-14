Nightly closings planned for major University area intersection

A major University area intersection will close nightly for 12 days beginning on Monday for construction of the Lynx Blue Line Extension.
North Tryon Street at W.T. Harris Boulevard will close nights only beginning at 9 p.m. Monday and reopening at 6 a.m. Friday, July 28, the Charlotte Department of Transportation said.
Both directions of North Tryon Street will be reduced to a single lane at W.T. Harris Boulevard. Drivers will be allowed to continue on North Tryon Street or turn right onto W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Drivers on W.T. Harris Boulevard approaching North Tryon Street will be directed to turn right onto North Tryon Street. Drivers should follow the signed detour.
Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. CATS service will be affected.
