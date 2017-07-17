Motorcyclist killed Sunday in crash at northeast Charlotte intersection

The man who died in a motorcycle crash late Sunday in northwest Charlotte has been identified as 38-year-old Steven Lamont McKinney.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of Mount Holly Road, near Sonoma Valley Drive, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
CMPD investigating collision fatality at Mount Holly Rd and Rhyne Rd. Please use alternate route.— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 17, 2017
A preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling northwest when a Toyota Venza driven by Marielena Cocinero entered the intersection from Sonoma Valley Drive. The motorcycle struck the left front of the Toyota, police said. McKinney, who was wearing his helmet, died at the scene. Cocinero, 23, was not injured, police said.
“ Alcohol is not a contributing factor for the driver of the Toyota,” police said in a statement. “It is unknown if speed is a contributing factor at this time.”
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Reibold at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
