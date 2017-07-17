Local

July 17, 2017 6:54 AM

Gastonia Police identify 20-year-old man killed early Monday

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Gastonia Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday, at about 12:24 a.m. in the 1200 block of Balthis Drive.

Details of how the victim was killed have not been released. The victim was identified as Richard Nathaniel Abernathy, 20. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Several subjects have been detained in the case and are currently being interviewed by Gastonia Police Detectives.

An update will be sent out later today with any new information, the department said in a statement.

