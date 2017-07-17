Woman holding child among those struck by lightning on SC beach Sunday

A woman holding a child was among four people hospitalized on South Carolina’s Isle of Palms Sunday after they were struck by lightning, report media outlets.
The Charleston Post and Courier says the group was struck while on a boardwalk at the Wild Dunes resort in Isle of Palms.
It happened about 12:44 p.m. and that as many as eight people were shocked during the strike, reported TV station WYFF. Authorities told WYFF that the child was injured when it was dropped by one of the adults during the strike.
TV station WCIV quoted Fire Chief Ann M. Graham as saying the injured child hit his head when dropped.
“Several others were ‘knocked off their feet’' upon impact, but uninjured,” the fire chief told WCIV.
Some of those struck were helped at a home further down the beach on Ocean Point Drive, reported the station. All the injuries reported are non-life threatening, the station reported.
