Four people were hospitalized after lightning strike.
Four people were hospitalized after lightning strike. File. Bernardo De Niz TNS
Four people were hospitalized after lightning strike. File. Bernardo De Niz TNS

Local

July 17, 2017 9:49 AM

Woman holding child among those struck by lightning on SC beach Sunday

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

A woman holding a child was among four people hospitalized on South Carolina’s Isle of Palms Sunday after they were struck by lightning, report media outlets.

The Charleston Post and Courier says the group was struck while on a boardwalk at the Wild Dunes resort in Isle of Palms.

It happened about 12:44 p.m. and that as many as eight people were shocked during the strike, reported TV station WYFF. Authorities told WYFF that the child was injured when it was dropped by one of the adults during the strike.

TV station WCIV quoted Fire Chief Ann M. Graham as saying the injured child hit his head when dropped.

“Several others were ‘knocked off their feet’' upon impact, but uninjured,” the fire chief told WCIV.

Some of those struck were helped at a home further down the beach on Ocean Point Drive, reported the station. All the injuries reported are non-life threatening, the station reported.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Over 130 people displaced in fire

Over 130 people displaced in fire 0:36

Over 130 people displaced in fire
Camp Greene Centennial Celebration 1:46

Camp Greene Centennial Celebration
This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte 1:18

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte

View More Video