Gaston County politician faces sexual battery charge over bed bug incident

A Gaston County commissioner is facing sexual battery charges, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Gaston County Jail records show Donald Jerry Grant was arrested Sunday charged with assault on a female and sexual battery, and bond was set at $5,000. Both of the charges are misdemeanors.
The Gaston Gazette reported Monday morning that Grant, 57, turned himself in at the Gaston County Magistrate’s Office just before 9 p.m. Sunday. The Gazette reports Grant denied all the charges, which he said stemmed from a Friday incident in which he went to a woman’s house to check for bed bugs as part of his business, Grant Exterminating Co.
He reportedly told the newspaper he saw no evidence of bed bugs inside the woman’s home, and checked her arms and back for bed bug bites, but did not find any. The woman’s children were present and he said the two were not behind closed doors at the time, reports the Gazette.
Grant’s Facebook page says he is married, and serves as president of Grant Exterminating, which is based in Gastonia. Grant, a Republican, is one of two commissioners who represent the Gastonia Township on the county commission.
