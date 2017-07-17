Cornelius OKs earlier Sunday alcohol sales

Cornelius on Monday became the second Mecklenburg County town to approve earlier Sunday alcohol sales, joining neighboring Huntersville.
The vote by the Cornelius Board of Commissioners was unanimous, WSOC-TV reported.
The earlier sales of beer, wine and mixed drinks takes effect immediately.
Last month, the General Assembly agreed to give local governments the option to pass ordinances allowing alcohol to be sold starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the measure into law.
The measure also targets distilleries by letting them sell five bottles a year to distillery tour visitors, up from one currently and bypassing further the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control stores.
