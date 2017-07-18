Eason
July 18, 2017 8:22 AM

VA employee in Salisbury charged with assault on a female

By WBTV

A Salisbury Veterans Administration Medical Center employee was arrested on assault charges Friday.

According to the Lexington Police Department, 50-year-old Leslie West Eason was charged with assault on a female in Lexington. He was arrested just before 10:30 p.m.

The VA released the following statement regarding Eason’s arrest: The W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center takes these allegations very seriously, as the safety of our employees and Veterans are our upmost priority. We uphold a “Zero Tolerance” policy for behavior that is disruptive, threatening or contrary to our core values. We can confirm that the individual is employed at the VA Medical Center. If necessary, once more information becomes available, leadership will take appropriate action.

Eason was listed as a worker in the voluntary services with the VA.

Details surrounding the charges were not released.

