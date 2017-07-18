Rock Spring Camp Ground among N.C. listings to National Register of Historic Places

The oldest camp-meeting ground in North Carolina, in Lincoln County, is among eight state sites added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The listing corrected the name of the Rock Spring Camp Ground, in Denver, which was first added to the register in 1972. Its listed boundaries were also changed to include an additional 25 acres.
Methodists established the site in 1830 as part of the evangelistic camp meeting movement, and generations have flocked to stay in its wooden “tents” each August. Rock Spring is the oldest and one of the largest camp meeting grounds in North Carolina.
An historic district in Raleigh and six individual properties were also added to the National Register, bringing North Carolina listings to more than 3,000.
The listings place no restrictions on owners who use private resources to maintain or alter the property, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said. Tax credits are available for rehabilitation of National Register properties.
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments