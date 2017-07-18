Authorities are trying to determine how a man ended up dead in a Union County pond.
July 18, 2017 7:58 PM

Body of man found in Union County pond

By Joe Marusak

Authorities are trying to determine how a man ended up dead in a Union County pond.

The body of the man was found shortly before 3 p.m. in a pond in the 4700 block of Phifer Road in Marshville, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

The man, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s investigators told the station.

The initial call came in as a drowning, WBTV reported. The man might have been working on the bank of the pond, deputies told the station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

