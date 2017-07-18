Severe storm downs power lines and trees, causes flash flooding in Charlotte

A severe storm knocked trees onto homes, power lines and cars across Charlotte and caused flash flooding that closed an on-ramp to the Brookshire Freeway late Tuesday, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police warned the public to look out for flash flooding on roads.
A flood advisory remained until 11:15 p.m. for south-central Mecklenburg County, including uptown and central, south, southwest and east Charlotte, and Pineville.
The Charlotte Fire Department rescued two motorists stranded in about four feet of water at North Tryon Street and 16th Street. Police said a bridge was under water and a car partially submerged.
At about 8:30 p.m., flooding had closed the on-ramp from 12th and Caldwell streets to the Brookshire Freeway, police said.
About 1,830 Duke Energy customers were without power in Mecklenburg County at 11 p.m.
Police were checking a report that a light pole fell across Interstate 277 between exit 1C and 1D near Bank of America Stadium.
Police also reported:
▪ A tree totaled a house in the 2500 block of Yadkin Avenue in NoDa. No one appeared to be home, police said.
▪ A tree toppled onto power lines in the 200 block of North Clarkson Street, while a tree knocked down power lines on Providence Road at Sharon Amity Road.
▪ A tree hit a car and power line in the 600 block of Louise Avenue.
▪ A tree was down in the 3300 block of Westfield Road in Myers Park.
▪ Lights were flashing at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Hickory Grove Road.
▪ A tree fell and was on fire in the 4700 block Arching Oak Lane, off North Sharon Amity Road in southeast Charlotte.
▪ Power lines were down in the 1800 block of Parsons Street, near Hawthorne Lane west of The Plaza.
▪ Lightning hit a business at Central Avenue and Morningside Drive.
▪ A tree struck power lines and cars in the 1800 block of Union Street, also near Hawthorne Lane west of The Plaza.
▪ A tree blocked traffic in the 500 block of Archdale Drive, near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
The storm also led to a three-car wreck on Interstate 77 at John Belk Freeway, although how many were injured was not immediately known.
