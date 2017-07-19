Site of multi-vehicle accident that closed northbound I-77 near Cornelius.
Site of multi-vehicle accident that closed northbound I-77 near Cornelius. Mark Davenport, WBTV

July 19, 2017 5:37 AM

Tractor-trailer accident closes I-77 northbound in Cornelius

By Mark Price

Part of Interstate 77 northbound in Cornelius is closed due to a tractor-trailer accident, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

It happened around 2:22 a.m. at Exit 28, Catawba Avenue, and news outlets say it took about three hours to tow the tractor-trailers from the scene.

TV station WSOC reported an orange 18-wheeler was speeding and clipped the back of a white tractor-trailer that had slowed down. Neither driver was injured, and authorities cited the driver of the orange truck for speeding, reported WSOC.

The Huntersville Fire Department says a saddle tank carrying diesel fuel was ruptured as a result of the accident, and there were reports of fuel spilled. WSOC reported a HAZMAT team was called to clean up the roadway before it could reopen.

Cornelius Fire is working to clean up the area and crews expect to have to road reopened by 7 a.m., reported WBTV.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is advising motorists to take Exit 28 to NC-115 North to East Waterlynn Avenue to US-21 South, and back onto I-77 north.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

