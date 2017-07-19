Powerful storms downed trees and power lines causing power outages and property damage across the Charlotte area. dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Local

July 19, 2017 7:46 AM

Charlotte area cleans up after strong storm. Hundreds still without power.

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte residents continued to clean up debris Wednesday morning, while some were still without power, after a severe storm swept through the city Tuesday night, knocking down trees and creating isolated areas of flooding.

Duke Energy reported there were more than 760 customers without power as of Wednesday morning. There were 1,830 Duke Energy customers without power in Mecklenburg County Tuesday night after the storm had passed.

A flood advisory was in effect until 11:15 p.m. for south-central Mecklenburg County, including Charlotte, and Pineville.

The Charlotte Fire Department rescued two people who were stuck in flooded water and trapped in a vehicle on N. Tryon Street.

Wednesday is expected to be calmer across the region, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the low 90s, and just a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

