Sabrina Burdea has been arrested at least eight times since December 2015. On Thursday, she’s scheduled to enter a plea to a serious of charges related to the death of Marcia Lawton, 18, in July 2017.
Sabrina Burdea has been arrested at least eight times since December 2015. On Thursday, she’s scheduled to enter a plea to a serious of charges related to the death of Marcia Lawton, 18, in July 2017. Mecklenburg jail
Sabrina Burdea has been arrested at least eight times since December 2015. On Thursday, she’s scheduled to enter a plea to a serious of charges related to the death of Marcia Lawton, 18, in July 2017. Mecklenburg jail

Local

July 19, 2017 10:41 AM

Her last court date set off a fracas. Now, teen driver returns to face judge.

By Michael Gordon

mgordon@charlotteobserver.com

Last year, Sabrina Burdea’s attempted high-speed escape in a stolen car led to the death of a friend, police say.

Last month, her canceled appearance in Mecklenburg County court almost ended in a brawl.

On Thursday, the Charlotte woman with at least eight arrests during the past 20 months is scheduled to celebrate her 19th birthday standing before a judge – this time to enter a plea to charges stemming from the Dec. 14 car crash that killed Marcia Lawton.

Burdea’s hearing will be part of Homicide Day, the monthly administrative assembly line for the county’s active murder cases. Thursday’s docket includes appearances and procedural hearings for almost 30 defendants. Two-thirds of the accused were 25 or younger at the time of their arrests.

Four were teenagers. That Burdea is among them dates back to December, and a late-night report of a stolen car on Nations Ford Road.

An automated license-plate reader located the missing 2008 Ford Fusion as it passed by on inbound Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police caught up to the car on North Tryon Street. Three teens were inside.

Officers called in a helicopter, then attempted to pull over the Ford at Atando Avenue and Interstate 77. The driver, identified by police as Burdea, refused to stop and accelerated north onto I-77. The CMPD cruiser did not give chase, police say, though the helicopter kept the speeding vehicle in sight.

Burdea, who had stolen-car and resisting arrest charges pending at the time, steered the car at high speed onto the curving ramp to Interstate 85. There, police say, she lost control. The Ford skidded across a grass expanse and struck several trees before rolling down an embankment.

Lawton, 18, died at the scene. Burdea and a 15-year-old in the backseat were hospitalized.

After she recovered, Burdea was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter.

She was scheduled to enter a plea last month, an appearance that drew more than a dozen of her friends and supporters – all wearing matching purple T-shirts. Another group of spectators sat just across the middle aisle of the courtroom.

When Burdea’s hearing was unexpectedly canceled, both parties left their seats at the same time. In a matter of seconds, the courtroom business was partially drowned out by shouts and curses roaring in from the lobby. Deputies scrambled through the courtroom doors to separate the groups.

On Thursday, Burdea is scheduled to enter her plea at 2 p.m. It’s unclear what it will be. Her attorney, Michael Elliot, did not respond to an email Tuesday seeking comment. Security in the courtroom is expected to be enhanced.

In other scheduled cases Thursday:

Homicide Day_Peter Gould
Peter Gould, the former gardener for slain Charlotte business man David Doyle in July 2015, is scheduled to enter a plea in the case on Thursday.
Mecklenburg jail

Homicide Day_Daniel Blakney
Daniel Blakeney, accused of murder in the July 2015 robbery, torture and slaying of retired businessman David Doyle, is scheduled to enter a plea in the case on Thursday.
Mecklenburg jail

bouknight
Tardra Bouknight is accused of the July 2015 robbery, torture and mruder of retired businessman David Doyle. Two of Bouknight’s fellow defendants, including his brother, are scheduled to enter pleas in the case. Bouknight is not.
Mecklenburg jail

▪ Two men accused of torturing and murdering wealthy Charlotte businessman David Doyle in July 2015 are expected to enter pleas in the case. Doyle was found inside his Lake Wylie home, tied to a chair with parachute cord – beaten, burned, cut and dead. The former Wyoming car dealer had a penchant of bragging about the gold he was stashing in anticipation of the collapse of the U.S. government, friends and family say. Gould was his gardener and, according to attorney Dean Loven, the organizer of the plot to rob Doyle of his gold. Gould was said to be cooperating with authorities since his arrest. A third defendant, Blakeney’s brother Tardra Bouknight, also is charged with murder in the case.

Roger Best
Roger Best is accused of the Feb. 15 killing of Wes Scott, 65, an Observer carrier
Mecklenburg jail

Wes Scott shooting
Observer delivery man was shot in killed in an apparent February robbery attempt in uptown. The case of his accused killer, Roger Best, will be back in court on Thursday
Davie Hinshaw/Observer dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

▪ Roger Best, 21, accused in the February robbery/murder of Walter “Wes” Scott, a 65-year-old Observer delivery man, is scheduled for what is known as a Rule 24 hearing. At that time, prosecutors will announce whether they will seek the death penalty. Due to legal challenges, capital murder cases in North Carolina have become extremely rare. Scott was found shot to death in uptown. Best, whom Scott wounded, has been arrested six times in Mecklenburg County and in prison twice.

Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Storm damage in Charlotte

Storm damage in Charlotte 0:34

Storm damage in Charlotte
What happened at the Woodscape apartments fire 1:42

What happened at the Woodscape apartments fire
Johnny Fly Co. finds home in NoDa 1:12

Johnny Fly Co. finds home in NoDa

View More Video