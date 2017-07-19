Observer File Art
July 19, 2017 3:09 PM

Driver charged in fatal northwest Charlotte wreck

By LaVendrick Smith

lvsmith@charlotteobserver.com

A 23-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a motorcyclist she collided with in northwest Charlotte on Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrived at the crash Sunday at 9:36 p.m. in the 9400 block of Mount Holly Road, where Marielena Del Ro Cocinero’s Toyota Venza had hit 38-year-old Steven Lamont McKinney’s motorcycle. Police said Del Ro Cocinero entered the intersection at Sonoma Valley Drive, and McKinney’s motorcycle struck the left front of her Toyota.

Medic pronounced McKinney dead at the scene.

Police announced Wednesday Del Ro Cocinero was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Excessive speed by McKinney was not a factor in the crash, police said. CMPD also said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash for Del Ro Cocinero.

LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS

