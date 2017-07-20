CMPD investigating sexual assault on Myers Park street

Area where the assault was reported
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a sexual assault they say happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Briarcliff Place.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous told WBTV she watched a man forcibly grab a teenage girl who was walking down the sidewalk. She called 911 and the man took off in his vehicle.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. You think nothing like this happens, but it does,” one neighbor said.

CMPD is releasing little information, but according to the report, the man inappropriately touched the woman and tried to kidnap her.

Police said the victim and suspect did not know each other.

Police said the suspect was driving a silver, four-door car.

If you know anything about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

