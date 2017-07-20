New Cam Newton bobbleheads will have you nodding your head

Cam Newton’s numerous fans have reason to be thrilled with news Thursday that three more Cam Newton Dab Bobbleheads are being unveiled by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The bobbleheads feature the Panthers’ quarterback and former Auburn Tiger standout doing the Dab in a variety of versions.
Cam wasn’t the first NFL player to the celebratory “Dab” during a game, but he made the quasi-dance move a worldwide phenomenon. And his bobbleheads feature arms that also bobble.
The “Dab” went viral following an eight-second Dab by Newton during a game on Nov. 15, 2015, says the Bobblehead Museum. “I just like doing it, man,” Newton later explained. “It’s not to be boastful, and from the crowd’s response they like seeing it.”
The $40 bobbleheads are from the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum Online. Details: www.BobbleheadHall.com.
Comments