Local

July 20, 2017 6:21 AM

Wilkinson Boulevard reopens following water main break

By WBTV

A water main break shut down a west Charlotte road Wednesday night into Thursday.

The water main break closed Wilkinson Boulevard at Remount Road around 6:45 p.m. The break happened in the middle of the inbound lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Charlotte Water said they fixed the break, but the inbound lanes would remain closed through rush hour for repaving. The road reopened around 5:45 a.m.

