Wilkinson Boulevard reopens following water main break

A water main break shut down a west Charlotte road Wednesday night into Thursday.
The water main break closed Wilkinson Boulevard at Remount Road around 6:45 p.m. The break happened in the middle of the inbound lanes on Wilkinson Boulevard.
Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Charlotte Water said they fixed the break, but the inbound lanes would remain closed through rush hour for repaving. The road reopened around 5:45 a.m.
Wilkinson Blvd update - intersection is now open. thanks for patience during repair. #CLTtraffic— Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) July 20, 2017
