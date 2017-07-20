The N.C. Division of Air Quality expects high ozone levels in the Charlotte area on Thursday.
The N.C. Division of Air Quality expects high ozone levels in the Charlotte area on Thursday. N.C. Division of Air Quality
The N.C. Division of Air Quality expects high ozone levels in the Charlotte area on Thursday. N.C. Division of Air Quality

Local

July 20, 2017 9:10 AM

Unhealthy air expected in Charlotte on Thursday afternoon

By Bruce Henderson

bhenderson@charlotteobserver.com

State forecasters expect potentially unhealthy levels of air pollution in the Charlotte area on Thursday.

The Code Orange alert is for ozone, a transparent gas that can worsen asthma and other breathing conditions. Children, seniors and people who are active outdoors are also at risk.

Those people should limit their physical exertion outdoors Thursday afternoon, when ozone levels are expected to be highest.

Ozone forms on hot, stagnant days from emissions that come from motor vehicles, power plants and industries.

The forecast predicts that ozone levels in Charlotte and the Greensboro area will exceed the federal standard of 70 parts per billion averaged over eight hours.

The Division of Air Quality issues daily air forecasts for the Asheville, Charlotte, Hickory, Fayetteville, Rocky Mount and Triangle metropolitan areas.

Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom?

What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom? 1:07

What's behind Charlotte's 'teardown' boom?
Local high schoolers build little libraries 1:18

Local high schoolers build little libraries
I-77 toll lane construction continues 1:13

I-77 toll lane construction continues

View More Video