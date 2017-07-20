Randy Nesbit
Local

July 20, 2017 11:41 AM

Waxhaw man charged with murder in man's overdose death

By WBTV

A Union County man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly overdose death.

Randy Nesbit, 30, is accused of selling drugs to a 36-year-old man who later died, deputies say.

The Union County Sheriff's Office says EMS responded to a cardiac arrest call on Teed Road in Waxhaw on Dec.4 to find a 36-year-old man on the floor unconscious.

“Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on the scene,” deputies say.

During a search of the home, deputies found crushed pill residue of Xanax and Oxycontin along with other drug paraphernalia.

“An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a combination of U-47700 and Alprazolam toxicity,” deputies say.

That's when detectives say they determined Randy Nesbit had established an online account to purchase illegal substances.

State Crime Lab tests determined that pills thought to be Oxycontin contained U-47700, a synthetic opioid deputies say is “significantly” stronger than morphine.

“Last November, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) placed U-47700 on the list of Schedule I Controlled Substances due to an imminent hazard to public safety and health,” deputies say.

Nesbit was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and sale and delivery of a schedule IV controlled substance in connection to the death of the 36-year-old man.

After deputies searched Nesbit's home, he was additionally charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling to store controlled substances and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.

Nesbit remains at the Union County Jail and is expected in court Thursday.

“The investigation into Nesbit’s online source of drugs continues,” deputies say

