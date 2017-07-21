New dating website uncovers what Carolinians absolutely hate... hate... HATE

What do people in Carolinas hate more than anything?
That’s a question the new dating site Hater (www.haterdater.com) asked recently as part of an ongoing poll of what people in each of the 50 states dislike most of all.
The unique site is built on the philosophy that mutual dislikes can bring people closer than their shared interests. It uses an algorithm that matches people by how much they like, dislike, love or hate a given topic, ranging from cheap coffee to Eli Manning.
Example: In Louisiana, people hate being the designated driver, while in Kentucky, they hate friends who ask for help moving.
Hater sent the Observer the Top 5 “hates” for North and South Carolina, and you may find yourself nodding in agreement with some of them.
North Carolina’s Top 5 most hated things: DUI checkpoints, grammar Nazis, Scar from “The Lion King,” snap-back hats and kombucha.
We had to look up that last one, and Wikipedia says it’s “a variety of fermented, lightly effervescent sweetened black or green tea drinks that are commonly intended as functional beverages for their supposed health benefits.”
The Top 5 hates in South Carolina: Edward Snowden, Facebook birthday reminders, atheism, Bill De Blasio and pranks.
As for the other 48 states, there are some unusual “hates” worth noting, based on a Hater map featured in the Huffington Post:
In Virginia, people hated watching someone dab pizza grease with a napkin. Georgia hates tuna salad, Alabama hates vegetarianism and Missouri hates people who believe in aliens. Arizona hates sand and New Mexico hates polo shirts.
A spokesman for Hater said the data is not so much a survey as it is an ongoing collection of data that started in February. A half million people have participated, choosing from 3,000 topics.
Some topics are excluded from the site, including hate speech and animosity toward races, religions, or body types, the site says.
“What we hate is an important part of who we are, but it’s often swept under the rug in our public persona,” Hater CEO Brendan Alper said in a statement. “We want people to express themselves more honestly. Plus, it’s easy to start a conversation with someone if you know you both hate pickles.”
