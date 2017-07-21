A tractor-trailer overturned on I-85 southbound at Exit 68, causing significant delays in the area.
A tractor-trailer overturned on I-85 southbound at Exit 68, causing significant delays in the area. WBTV
A tractor-trailer overturned on I-85 southbound at Exit 68, causing significant delays in the area. WBTV

Local

July 21, 2017 3:31 PM

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-85 SB in Rowan County, causes heavy backups

By WBTV

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 85 in Rowan County Friday morning, blocking all lanes of the interstate.

Highway Patrol says the wreck happened on I-85 south near Exit 63, causing significant backups in the area. NCDOT officials said the roadway was expected to reopen around 3 p.m.

NCDOT advises motorists to take Exit 68 for US-29 south and continue for 10 miles before turning right onto the ramp for I-85 south.

The tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying a concrete slab, which caused major damage to a guardrail. There was also a fuel spill.

There's no word on injuries of what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Troopers said the road near Exit 64 will be shut down for several hours Friday. Highway Patrol expect the road to reopen around 3 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This is what happened at the CMS job fair

This is what happened at the CMS job fair 0:52

This is what happened at the CMS job fair
Rick Siskey Estate Auction 1:53

Rick Siskey Estate Auction
Man charged with attempted murder in massive east Charlotte apartment fire 0:15

Man charged with attempted murder in massive east Charlotte apartment fire

View More Video