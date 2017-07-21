Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-85 SB in Rowan County, causes heavy backups

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 85 in Rowan County Friday morning, blocking all lanes of the interstate.
Highway Patrol says the wreck happened on I-85 south near Exit 63, causing significant backups in the area. NCDOT officials said the roadway was expected to reopen around 3 p.m.
NCDOT advises motorists to take Exit 68 for US-29 south and continue for 10 miles before turning right onto the ramp for I-85 south.
The tractor-trailer was reportedly carrying a concrete slab, which caused major damage to a guardrail. There was also a fuel spill.
There's no word on injuries of what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.
Troopers said the road near Exit 64 will be shut down for several hours Friday. Highway Patrol expect the road to reopen around 3 p.m.
