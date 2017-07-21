Health warnings remain on SC parts of Catawba River after sewage spill

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control continues to advise the public to avoid recreational activities in the Catawba River south of Charlotte after a large sewage spill in Kings Branch on July 14.
The initially-estimated 180,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled is now estimated at 201,000 gallons, reported WCCB.
DHEC says health notices will remain posted “out of an abundance of caution” at Landsford Canal State Park, Catawba Indian Nation landings, and Riverwalk. Recreational activities include fishing, tubing, and swimming that involve contact with water.
“Tuesday’s sample results show that bacteria levels are above the standard where Sugar Creek enters the Catawba River and at the Catawba Indian Nation landing,” DHEC said in a statement. “The department has performed modeling which indicates the spill should have passed downstream of the Landsford Canal and Catawba Indian Nation landings. The elevated levels may be a result of runoff from a recent rainfall.”
The Lancaster News reports that the sewage spill was due to a broken pipe. Notices will remain up until test results show levels are safe again.
