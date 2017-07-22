Two arrested, one on the loose, after east Charlotte carjacking

Two people were arrested and a third is on the run after an armed carjacking in east Charlotte Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers found a stolen vehicle at 3:12 p.m. on Pence Road and Harrisburg Road, and said the vehicle was stolen during an armed carjacking earlier Saturday on Providence Road. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but said the occupants refused to comply with the officers, and drove away.
The vehicle struck another vehicle on Harrisburg Road and Parkton Road, police said. The vehicle was damaged during the wreck and rendered inoperable, according to authorities. One of the occupants fled with a gun, and police are looking still for them.
Police arrested the remaining two occupants of the stolen vehicle. None of the suspected carjackers were identified and charges have not been announced.
