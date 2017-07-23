Toddler found wandering in park has been reunited with her family

The toddler found alone at the Alexander Street Park on Sunday has been reunited with her family, the Charlotte Fire Department announced.
Child has been reunited with her family. pic.twitter.com/skpExDCMag— Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 23, 2017
Police had asked for help identifying the child, who is about two or three years old.
A man called 911 Sunday morning to say he found the toddler wandering the park, which is on East 12th Street and connects to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.
