This toddler was found alone in a park Sunday morning, and police are looking for someone who knows her.
July 23, 2017 12:15 PM

Toddler found wandering in park has been reunited with her family

By Jane Wester

The toddler found alone at the Alexander Street Park on Sunday has been reunited with her family, the Charlotte Fire Department announced.

Police had asked for help identifying the child, who is about two or three years old.

A man called 911 Sunday morning to say he found the toddler wandering the park, which is on East 12th Street and connects to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

