Anselmo Martinez stands by his daughter, Chelsea, in Albemarle Road Middle School on Tuesday to tell his story about the fire at the Woodscape Apartments Monday.
July 23, 2017 6:39 PM

A few residents left homeless by fire are finding new homes, but many are still in shelter

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

An outpouring of support for the 130 people left homeless by Monday’s Woodscape apartments fire filled two gymnasiums, the Red Cross said Sunday.

Organizations helping the victims of the fire are no longer accepting donations at this time due to lack of space, the Red Cross said.

A few families are in the process of negotiating leases on new homes, the Red Cross announced, and a few families have already moved in.

But on Saturday night, 45 people slept at the Albemarle Road Middle School shelter - a slight increase from Friday night. On the first night after the fire, 80 people stayed in the shelter.

Volunteers have been helpful, the Red Cross said. The Simmons YMCA opened its pool to children affected by the fire, and volunteers have served nearly 1,200 meals and 950 snacks.

Jesus Reyes Lopez, 20, was arrested Thursday for his involvement in the east Charlotte fire. He faces charges of attempted murder and arson. Police say the fire caused $1.3 million in damage.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

