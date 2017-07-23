Teen killed, another seriously injured after SUV hits 4-wheeler in Burke County

A teen was killed and another was seriously injured when an SUV struck a four-wheeler they were riding Saturday evening.
According to Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old was driving a four-wheeler on Baptist Camp Road in Connelly Springs around 6:30 p.m. The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old passenger were struck by the driver of an SUV.
The 14-year-old was killed and the 13-year-old was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital with serious injuries. Neither teen was wearing a helmet, troopers said.
There were two people inside the SUV, the driver and a 3-year-old. Both received minor injuries, troopers said.
Highway Patrol said the driver of the SUV was charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, child restraint violation and a registration/uninsured violation. More charges are pending, troopers said.
It is illegal for a four-wheeler to be driven on a road, Highway Patrol said.
