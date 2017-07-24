Kurt Strazdins;Kurt Strazdins
July 24, 2017 6:17 AM

Two injured in shooting outside southwest Charlotte apartment

By WBTV

Two men were injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte early Monday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. in an apartment parking lot located in the 600 block of Archdale Drive.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two men were walking to their cars when two men, one armed with a handgun, approached them. One of the victims was shot in the shoulder and went to Carolinas Medical Center. The other man was punched in the face.

CMPD says both men are expected to be OK.

An occupied apartment unit and three vehicles were struck by stray bullets, police say, but no one was injured.

Police say the motive appears to be robbery.

No names have been released.

