Charlotte City Council considers alcohol sales, court dollars Monday

Charlotte City Council members will consider several votes Monday evening, and millions of dollars are at stake.
One of the items that would be voted upon would affect alcohol sales on Sundays. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed the "brunch bill" which would give municipalities the ability to allow alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m. with their own ordinance. Alcohol sale times at ABC stores would not be affected by the bill.
Another big item in which Charlotte City Council members would vote on could change the landscape around the historic Ovens Auditorium and Bojangles Coliseum. City Council would allocate $18.5 million from the Community Investment Plan to build a connector facility between the two venues, which would be called “The Link.”
The project would help preserve the buildings and expand their use by creating space for concessions, restrooms, storage and offices.
When it comes to crime and justice, Mecklenburg County's Drug Court has helped a lot of offenders get back on track. State funding is often an issue, which is why local municipalities often pitch in dollars to help fund court positions.
City Council will vote on spending nearly $40,000 to continue partially funding four assistant district attorneys who would help the drug court backlog and support police crime-fighting initiatives.
The city of Charlotte also plans to make a proclamation Monday night which would recognize the PGA Championship which is expected to be played at Quail Hollow Club August 7-13. The PGA staff is also expected to give an update on preparations for the event.
The PGA Championship is one of golf’s four major championships and is expected to attract nearly 200,000 people to Charlotte.
