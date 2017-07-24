Charlotte City Council considers alcohol sales, court dollars Monday

More Videos

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Pause
Hot air balloons take to the air in Statesville 1:02

Hot air balloons take to the air in Statesville

Uptown fire causes tence moments Wednesday morning 0:29

Uptown fire causes tence moments Wednesday morning

North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm 1:00

North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 3:08

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 0:26

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Shots fired, woman attacked outside Amelie's bakery in NoDa 1:59

Shots fired, woman attacked outside Amelie's bakery in NoDa

Best Kept Secrets: Rainbow Falls 0:48

Best Kept Secrets: Rainbow Falls

  • Brunch Bill impact on restaurants

    Customers enjoy brunch at 5Church restaurant in uptown Charlotte. Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon. Restaurants like 5Church could see higher volumes of customers be

Customers enjoy brunch at 5Church restaurant in uptown Charlotte. Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon. Restaurants like 5Church could see higher volumes of customers be Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer
Customers enjoy brunch at 5Church restaurant in uptown Charlotte. Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon. Restaurants like 5Church could see higher volumes of customers be Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Local

Charlotte City Council considers alcohol sales, court dollars Monday

By WBTV

July 24, 2017 6:46 AM

Charlotte City Council members will consider several votes Monday evening, and millions of dollars are at stake.

One of the items that would be voted upon would affect alcohol sales on Sundays. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed the "brunch bill" which would give municipalities the ability to allow alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m. with their own ordinance. Alcohol sale times at ABC stores would not be affected by the bill.

Another big item in which Charlotte City Council members would vote on could change the landscape around the historic Ovens Auditorium and Bojangles Coliseum. City Council would allocate $18.5 million from the Community Investment Plan to build a connector facility between the two venues, which would be called “The Link.”

The project would help preserve the buildings and expand their use by creating space for concessions, restrooms, storage and offices.

When it comes to crime and justice, Mecklenburg County's Drug Court has helped a lot of offenders get back on track. State funding is often an issue, which is why local municipalities often pitch in dollars to help fund court positions.

City Council will vote on spending nearly $40,000 to continue partially funding four assistant district attorneys who would help the drug court backlog and support police crime-fighting initiatives.

The city of Charlotte also plans to make a proclamation Monday night which would recognize the PGA Championship which is expected to be played at Quail Hollow Club August 7-13. The PGA staff is also expected to give an update on preparations for the event.

The PGA Championship is one of golf’s four major championships and is expected to attract nearly 200,000 people to Charlotte.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:55

NC man shows his copperhead bites

Pause
Hot air balloons take to the air in Statesville 1:02

Hot air balloons take to the air in Statesville

Uptown fire causes tence moments Wednesday morning 0:29

Uptown fire causes tence moments Wednesday morning

North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm 1:00

North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 3:08

Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 0:26

NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 2:26

Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

Shots fired, woman attacked outside Amelie's bakery in NoDa 1:59

Shots fired, woman attacked outside Amelie's bakery in NoDa

Best Kept Secrets: Rainbow Falls 0:48

Best Kept Secrets: Rainbow Falls

  • Protesters question deputies' request to kick them out of courtroom

    Supporters question the seating request of Mecklenburg County Sheriff's deputies prior to a hearing for Gloria "Glo Glo" Merriweather, who has charges of attempting to incite a riot following the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

Protesters question deputies' request to kick them out of courtroom

View More Video