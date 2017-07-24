Charlotte City Council considers alcohol sales, court dollars Monday

More Videos 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites Pause 1:02 Hot air balloons take to the air in Statesville 0:29 Uptown fire causes tence moments Wednesday morning 1:00 North Carolina nurse climbs cliff to deliver babies in storm 3:08 Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite 0:26 NC man decapitates mating copperhead snakes with machete 1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 2:26 Yellow Anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective 1:59 Shots fired, woman attacked outside Amelie's bakery in NoDa 0:48 Best Kept Secrets: Rainbow Falls Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Brunch Bill impact on restaurants Customers enjoy brunch at 5Church restaurant in uptown Charlotte. Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon. Restaurants like 5Church could see higher volumes of customers be Customers enjoy brunch at 5Church restaurant in uptown Charlotte. Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon. Restaurants like 5Church could see higher volumes of customers be Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

Customers enjoy brunch at 5Church restaurant in uptown Charlotte. Senate Bill 155, also known as the "Brunch Bill," allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon. Restaurants like 5Church could see higher volumes of customers be Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer