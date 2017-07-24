Kentavius Street puts on his beast face during the big squat.
Kentavius Street puts on his beast face during the big squat. Facebook screen shot.
July 24, 2017 7:52 AM

NC State player squats 700 lbs, the weight of nearly 3 refrigerators

By Mark Price

Video of an N.C. State player Kentavius Street squatting 700 pounds is winning awe from sports enthusiasts across the nation, and making him a viral sensation in the process.

In case you’re wondering, that’s nearly the weight of three Kenmore refrigerators on his back. (They’re 250 pounds each.)

N.C. State Football posted the 21-second video on July 20, and it shows Street throwing up the weight and the room – filled with other N.C. State players players – explodes in applause. “Yeah, that’s just 700 lbs,” says a team post with the video.

And yes, all you naysayers, he did go parallel, meaning it was a good squat.

“Kentavius Street is a monster!” said a headline in PackInsider.com.

Fox News Sports reporter Bruce Feldman tweeted out the video, noting: “Kentavius Street...just squatted 700. EASY.”

And Sports Illustrated retweeted it, with the quote: “We don’t need no spotter!”

TV station WLOS reported the lift happened Thursday, while players were training in the team’s weight room. Street is a 6-foot-2, 283-pound defensive lineman, and he can also run a 4.58 40-Yard Dash and jump a 40-inch Vertical, media outlets are reporting.

Street has given his coach credit for inspiring him. “Appreciate it coach wouldn’t be the man nor athlete I am today without ya,” he tweeted.

Wikipedia reports the world record squat is 1,268 pounds, done in 2011 by a man from Finland.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

