‘I literally almost had a heart attack,’ man says of bear sighting near Charlotte

Subdivisions west of Charlotte in the Denver community are being told to lookout for a black bear seen searching for food amid the homes.
“I just saw a black bear at my house in Denver! I literally almost had a heart attack!” posted Steve Conley of Denver on Facebook.
To prove it, he posted photos and a video of the young bear and noted it was seen walking in the Maple Leaf and Rock Springs subdivisions. His brief video had been viewed 16,000 times since Saturday.
“Listen buddy, they are everywhere these days AND looking for something to eat. Keep your distance,” posted Sabrina Wells in response to the video.
The video comes at a time when bear sightings are up in the Charlotte area, including reports earlier this summer that a young bear was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 485, near the Providence Road exit.
There have also been reports that North Carolina bears have learned how to open car doors and at least two accidentally got locked in cars while searching for food: One in Sylva and one near Asheville.
Fifty years ago, black bears were restricted to remote areas, but today can be found in 60 percent of North Carolina, wildlife officials say.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments