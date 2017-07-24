Jessica Nicole Philbeck
Jessica Nicole Philbeck
Jessica Nicole Philbeck

Local

July 24, 2017 2:55 PM

Gastonia woman accused in murder-for-hire plot, bond set at $1 million

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

A 31-year-old Gastonia woman is being accused of involvement in a murder for hire plot, according to multiple media outlets.

The Gaston Gazette reported Monday that Jessica Nicole Philbeck, 31, was arrested after prosecutors says she did “entice, advise, counsel, incite, order or command another to commit first-degree murder against Thomas Grant Pasour, with the specific intent that the other person commit the crime.”

The Gaston County Jail web site says Philbeck was booked Monday afternoon on a charge of soliciting for murder. A secured bond of $1 million was set, the jail site says.

Pasour was identified as Philbeck’s boyfriend by the Charlotte Observer’s news partner WBTV. There is no word on who Philbeck tried to hire, the station reported.

Gaston County records show Philbeck has been arrested in the past for larceny, probation violation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

State court records show she has been found guilty of: contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving while intoxicated, larceny, driving without a license, resisting arrest, injury to property and assault and battery.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights 1:49

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights
Stakes are high at four CMS year-round schools 1:33

Stakes are high at four CMS year-round schools
13th Big Day at the Lake was 1:38

13th Big Day at the Lake was "the biggest ever"

View More Video