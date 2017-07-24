Charlotte company recalls frozen meatball Stromboli product

Charlotte-based Stefano’s Foods Inc. is recalling 981 pounds of a frozen meatball Stromboli product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, federal officials said Monday.
Being recalled are 18.5-oz. boxes containing two pieces of “SCREAMIN’ SICILIAN PIZZA CO. STROMBOLI SUPREMUS MAXIMUS PEPPERONI & ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with an “Enjoy by: 2/19/2018” date and lot code of 70010117517.
The product contains eggs, a known allergen not declared on the product label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The frozen meatball Stromboli items, produced on June 24, also were incorrectly packaged in a box labeled as pepperoni and Italian sausage Stromboli.
The product bears “EST. 19140” in the USDA mark of inspection. The boxes were shipped to a distribution center in Wisconsin.
A company employee found the problem on Friday during routine product packaging activities.
Federal officials said no confirmed cases of adverse reactions have been reported from eating the meatball Stromboli. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who bought the product should avoid eating it. Throw the product away or return it to where it was purchased.
The federal agency has yet to announce which retailers sold the product.
