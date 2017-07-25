Teen seriously injured in southeast Charlotte shooting

A teen is in critical condition after being shot in southeast Charlotte late Monday night.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Glendora Drive at Monroe Road around 11:15 p.m. where they found a 17-year-old man shot inside a vehicle.
Police say the teen was riding with a woman and was meeting someone on McMullen Way when their vehicle was shot into. The teen was able to drive to nearby Monroe Road.
Medic took the teen to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries and the woman went to police headquarters to be interviewed by detectives.
Police say the shooter(s) ran from the scene and were not located by K-9 units or the CMPD helicopter.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
