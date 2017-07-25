Police arrested Charlotte teen suspect who fled by jumping onto moving train

A teen who ran from officers and jumped on a moving train in west Charlotte last Wednesday has been arrested, police say.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers attempted to stop 17-year-old William Mason, who was driving a stolen car. It started on Brookshire Boulevard near Hoskins Road.
Police say Mason got caught in traffic on Berryhill Road and jumped from a black Honda at nearby train tracks. He then reportedly ran alongside a moving train and appeared to jump on board one of the cars for a brief time.
Police say Mason then jumped off the train and ran into a nearby wood line. Mason was arrested Tuesday.
