Police arrested Charlotte teen suspect who fled by jumping onto moving train

By WBTV

July 25, 2017 8:39 AM

A teen who ran from officers and jumped on a moving train in west Charlotte last Wednesday has been arrested, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers attempted to stop 17-year-old William Mason, who was driving a stolen car. It started on Brookshire Boulevard near Hoskins Road.

Police say Mason got caught in traffic on Berryhill Road and jumped from a black Honda at nearby train tracks. He then reportedly ran alongside a moving train and appeared to jump on board one of the cars for a brief time.

Police say Mason then jumped off the train and ran into a nearby wood line. Mason was arrested Tuesday.

