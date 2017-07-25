‘Back to School’ health fair set for Saturday at north Charlotte Camino center

Camino Community Center will be hosting its 13th annual “Back to School” Children’s Health Fair on Saturday in north Charlotte.
The Health Fair will be at the Camino Community Center, 201 Stetson Dr., Charlotte, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers expect 2,000 attendees. Camino Community Center serves Mecklenburg County’s low income and under served people, with programs that include healthcare, nutrition, a homeless ministry and a food pantry. The center is bilingual.
The fair, started in 2004, is the community’s largest annual health event for uninsured children in Mecklenburg County, organizers say. Children are given a free physical examination, which is required by the school system to start kindergarten and to participate in middle school sports programs. Children and their families also receive information about healthy lifestyles, drug and alcohol prevention, dental screenings, oral health information and participate in education games and fun activities.
School supplies are also offered. Last year, the event gave away over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to children in need.
