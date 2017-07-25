Kannapolis approves ‘brunch bill’ for Sunday alcohol sales

Kannapolis approved the “brunch bill,” allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Kannapolis follows Charlotte and Cornelius in passing the bill.
Charlotte City Council members Monday unanimously passed a bill to allow alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Cornelius was approved last Monday to begin earlier alcohol sales on Sundays. The Brunch Bill was passed unanimously at the town board meeting that evening.
The decision to change the time from noon to 10 a.m. to begin selling alcoholic drinks on Sundays follows a bill passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in June.
The new hours in Kannapolis are effective immediately.
Comments