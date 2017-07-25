DIEDRA LAIRD
DIEDRA LAIRD

Local

Kannapolis approves ‘brunch bill’ for Sunday alcohol sales

By WBTV

July 25, 2017 12:48 PM

Kannapolis approved the “brunch bill,” allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Kannapolis follows Charlotte and Cornelius in passing the bill.

Charlotte City Council members Monday unanimously passed a bill to allow alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Cornelius was approved last Monday to begin earlier alcohol sales on Sundays. The Brunch Bill was passed unanimously at the town board meeting that evening.

The decision to change the time from noon to 10 a.m. to begin selling alcoholic drinks on Sundays follows a bill passed by the North Carolina General Assembly in June.

The new hours in Kannapolis are effective immediately.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights 1:49

CharlotteUAV takes real estate to new heights
Stakes are high at four CMS year-round schools 1:33

Stakes are high at four CMS year-round schools
13th Big Day at the Lake was 1:38

13th Big Day at the Lake was "the biggest ever"

View More Video