Most lanes of I-77 northbound at I-85 reopen, traffic backed up for miles

Interstate 77 northbound at the Interstate 85 interchange had some of its lanes reopened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, but long traffic delays are expected into the afternoon.
The interstate was closed for nearly 2 1/2 hours Wednesday morning due to a three-vehicle crash that was first reported at 7 a.m.
State officials reported at 9:21 a.m. that all but the right lane on I-77 N. had reopened. The right lane remains closed one mile north of Exit 13 (Interstate 85) and will not reopen until 2 p.m., state officials said
Traffic Advisory; I-77 North is shut down prior to exit 13 due to motor vehicle accident with entrapment; seek alternate route ! DGist###— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 26, 2017
A tweet sent out by WBTV showed a tractor trailer truck had pinned a pickup against one of the concrete barriers along the interstate in a construction area.
DOT officials have offered an alternate route for motorists: Take Exit 13A (Interstate 85 North), then exit right onto Statesville Road. Take a left onto Statesville Road and continue to Sunset Road. Take a left onto Sunset Road and follow to re-access I-77.
Medic says two people went to the hospital with serious injuries and a third person was transported with minor injuries, reported WBTV.
TV station WSOC tweeted out that the traffic gridlock was such that frustrated motorists were outside of their cars, talking on their cell phones and walking along the interstate.
CLICK HERE to view live NCDOT cams in the area.
Officials did not say what caused the wreck, WBTV reported.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments