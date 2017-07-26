Charlotte architect honored as Charlotte Post Luminary award winner

Charlotte architect Darrel Williams is the 2017 winner of the Charlotte Post Foundation’s “Luminary - Lifetime Achievement” award.
Williams, 60, a former Mecklenburg County commissioner, is a founding partner and principal of Neighboring Concepts, a Charlotte-based design firm responsible for projects like Romare Bearden Park, the Mosaic Village at Johnson C. Smith University and The Renaissance educational village.
After graduating from Southern University, Williams moved to Charlotte in the early 1980s to work for Gantt Huberman Architects.
While mentoring youths in Charlotte’s First Ward, he noticed the poor condition of parks. To help, he advocated for a $220 million land purchase bond as a county commissioner.
The “Post Best” banquet on Sept. 16 will honor Williams at the Hilton Center City.
Jamie Gwaltney: 704-358-5612, @jamielgwaltney
