Front moving through Carolinas, may trigger showers, thunderstorms

Cooler temperatures and lower humidity are on the way. However, usually when we have a change of air mass and turn over of the atmosphere in such a way, it's because of a front that has come through to clear out the old and usher in the new- and that usually comes with unsettled weather.
That front will be moving through the Carolinas Friday, providing the trigger for widespread shower and thunderstorm development, which is why Friday has been declared a First Alert Day.
In addition to widespread disruptive weather, there is an elevated severe weather risk, as we are currently in the "slight risk" area for storms as designated by the Storm Prediction Center. This means that scattered severe storms are possible, and this is one level above marginal risk (isolated severe storms). With any severe storm, damaging winds and hail will be possible.
Timing appears to be between 2 and 10 p.m., with perhaps the peak activity around 4-8pm. However, check back for updates as we fine-tune this window time-frame. We'll have a clearer picture as we get closer to the event on Friday.
And again- after the turbulent weather, the payoff will be a fantastic weekend. We clear out with humidity dropping Saturday evening and especially into Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Not bad for the last weekend of July!
Comments