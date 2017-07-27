Suspect who was chased for days through Pisgah National Forest is in custody

Authorities have captured Phillip Michael Stroupe II, the armed fugitive who was the target of a multi-agency search in the Pisgah National Forest that began Saturday, the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately say who took Stroupe into custody, but a Facebook post about 5 a.m. confirmed his capture.
“The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office can confirm that the suspect, Phillip Michael Stroupe II, has been apprehended and is in custody at this time. Law enforcement throughout western North Carolina has worked throughout the night, and we are grateful for their support and assistance in the suspect's capture,” the post stated.
Wednesday, the search had shifted to neighboring Henderson County after round-the-clock efforts by ground and air teams.
Law enforcement began looking for Stroupe after a vehicle stolen during a break-in in Mills River in neighboring Henderson County was spotted by a Transylvania County deputy, but would not stop.
Stroupe was identified as the driver and was seen fleeing on a mountain bike, which deputies was stolen at gunpoint during the chase, into the forest after the vehicle was abandoned.
Wednesday, the Henderson sheriff’s office said it believed a missing 68-year-old man might have been kidnapped by Stroupe. Deputies issued an alert for Thomas A. Bryson’s vehicle and said they thought he was with Stroupe.
Transylvania authorities said Wednesday they were turning the operation over to Henderson authorities after ground teams had tracked Stroupe toward the North Mills River Recreation Area there.
The sheriff’s office also said the U.S. Marshals Service’s Joint Fugitive Task Force in western North Carolina had joined the hunt for Stroupe.
Stroupe is wanted for an alleged kidnapping in Buncombe County and has pending charges for identity theft and eluding arrest in a motor vehicle in Yancey County, according to state records.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments