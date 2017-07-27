Charlotte Red Cross will close shelter for apartment fire victims on Monday

Charlotte’s Red Cross intends to close the shelter it opened for victims of the Woodscape Apartments fire, because most will soon move into new homes.
The shelter opened at Albemarle Road Middle School on July 17, after an intentionally set fire forced 130 people out of the east Charlotte apartment community. Red Cross officials say the shelter will close after breakfast Monday. Red Cross volunteers will continue to provide meals and casework assistance through the weekend.
A suspect, Jesus Lopez, 20, faces two counts of attempted murder, arson and damage to property by use of an incendiary device charges.
Red Cross officials say community response has been such that donations of clothing and household items have filled nearly two gymnasiums. Partner organizations, such as Crisis Assistance Ministry, were quick to jump in with free services, including financial assistance.
Many of the 130 people displaced by the fire are Hispanic immigrants, with a limited understanding of English. Translators were needed to offer help, officials said.
“The willingness to work together to best serve our neighbors who found themselves without a home has been inspirational,” said a statement from Angela Broome Powley, regional executive officer for the Red Cross. “The Red Cross, which has been serving this community for 100 years, has never done it alone.”
Partner collaboration has resulted in most of the displaced families relocating or negotiating for places to live, either at Woodscape Apartments or elsewhere, she said. The remaining families at the shelter should be able to move out in the next few days.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
How to help
Anyone wishing to support the Red Cross Disaster Relief Operations may do so at redcross.org/nc, by calling 800-RED-CROSS or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make an immediate $10 donation. To volunteer now and be trained before another disaster impacts our community, visit redcross.org/volunteer to begin the application process.
Comments