Woman dies in Avery County house fire early Thursday

One person died in a house fire in Avery County Thursday morning.
It happened at a home off of Highway 94 near Newland. Officials say a passerby spotted flames around 4:58 a.m. and called 911.
Firefighters arrived and started to battle flames when they saw a woman inside. Firefighters reportedly pulled the woman out but say it was too late.
It took hours for firefighters to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the sheriff says it does not appear to be suspicious. The SBI is assisting in the investigation.
No names have been released.
Comments