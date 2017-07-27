Site of house fire in Avery County
Site of house fire in Avery County Steve Ohnesorge, WBTV
Site of house fire in Avery County Steve Ohnesorge, WBTV

Local

Woman dies in Avery County house fire early Thursday

By WBTV

July 27, 2017 12:08 PM

One person died in a house fire in Avery County Thursday morning.

It happened at a home off of Highway 94 near Newland. Officials say a passerby spotted flames around 4:58 a.m. and called 911.

Firefighters arrived and started to battle flames when they saw a woman inside. Firefighters reportedly pulled the woman out but say it was too late.

It took hours for firefighters to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the sheriff says it does not appear to be suspicious. The SBI is assisting in the investigation.

No names have been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

There's a mouse in the media room at Panthers training camp!

There's a mouse in the media room at Panthers training camp! 0:34

There's a mouse in the media room at Panthers training camp!

After 32 years, this one of a kind local gem will close it's doors for the last time 2:10

After 32 years, this one of a kind local gem will close it's doors for the last time
South End 1:25

South End "Vision Plan" Takes Shape

View More Video