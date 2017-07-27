7 robberies in 7 hours targeted Charlotte Hispanics. A traffic stop led to arrests.

Four teenagers – including a 15-year-old – have been charged for their involvement in a series of violent robberies on Sunday that targeted members of Charlotte’s Hispanic community.
In all, seven robberies were reported between 4:46 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., police said. In each case, the robbers brandished guns. In at least one instance, one of the suspects also swung a knife at a victim, cutting his hand, police said.
The suspects were identified as Pedro Antonio Rivera-Chinchilla, 18, Christian Jose Salmeron, 19, and Joshua Omar Salvado Jil, 19. Police have not released the name of the 15 year old, who is considered a juvenile.
Charlotte Mecklenburg police say they got a break in the case Thursday, when officers in the Steele Creek area of South Charlotte spotted a vehicle with three men in it, matching the getaway car described by victims.
“Officers observed a traffic violation occur and conducted a vehicle stop. During the initial contact with the occupants, officers observed marijuana inside of the vehicle,” said a statement from police.
All were arrested and police said interviews led them to identify the 15-year-old as an additional suspect.
Rivera-Chinchilla has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.
Salmeron has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Salvado-Gil has been charged with three counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
