7 robberies in 7 hours targeted Charlotte Hispanics. A traffic stop led to arrests.

Sgt. Brian Scharf announces that police have arrested four people who they believe we're robbing people in the Latino community. Three of them were arrested Thursday morning as part of a traffic stop. Charged are Pedro Antonio Rivera-Chinchilla,18, Joshua Omar Salvado-Gil, Christian Jose Salmeron, and a 15 year old juvenile dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

