Police arrest four accused of robbing Latinos

    Sgt. Brian Scharf announces that police have arrested four people who they believe we're robbing people in the Latino community. Three of them were arrested Thursday morning as part of a traffic stop. Charged are Pedro Antonio Rivera-Chinchilla,18, Joshua Omar Salvado-Gil, Christian Jose Salmeron, and a 15 year old juvenile

You can find the Fall color if you look.

Check out the leaves, yes there is color, as we take a ride through North Carolina's mountains. We start along the Blue Ridge Parkway, ride a zipline in Barnardsville, N.C. and even head west to the Nantahala River, near Topton, N.C. There's a little wildlife surprise at the very end so stick with it.

Fire creates a smokey scene in Uptown Charlotte

A cart containing tar caught fire outside the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's off on E. Trade St Wednesday morning. The building is undergoing renovations. The fire appears to linked to equipment used in the renovation.

Faces of Hope

First United Methodist Church volunteers Paul Lessard and Adam Mayhew are two of the citizens whose likenesses are shown in the church's Faces of Hope mural in the fellowship hall. First United Methodist is a progressive church on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC that has embraced its "neighbors without homes" by not only feeding them through the Muffin Ministry on Sunday mornings but by creating the 30 ft x 8 ft mural celebrating the relationship between volunteers and homeless citizens.

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

First United Methodist Church on North Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC has embraced its "neighbors without homes," by not only feeding them but also by turning their likenesses into a work of art. "Faces of Hope" is a new mural at the church that measures 30 ft x 8 ft and features more than 50 portraits of volunteers and homeless citizens from the church's Sunday morning Muffin Ministry.

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married.

A love story 60+ years in the making

A love story 60+ years in the making

William and Omega Bell began their on again-off again relationship in 1952 during college at North Carolina A&T State University. A twist of fate led to their paths crossing in February of 2016, for the first time in more than 60 years. A spark was reignited. Within months, they were engaged, and recently married.

Jail visitation by video "is more secure"

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office says the new system is more secure and provides ease of use. Inmate's rights advocates say face-to-face visits, even through glass, provide a connection that video can't.

NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill

A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central?

Spectrum customers in the Charlotte area could still watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon or Catfish on MTV on Monday. The channels’ parent company, Viacom, and Spectrum agreed to extend Sunday’s deadline for the channels to go dark for Spectrum customers, while the companies negotiate a new deal for 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land.